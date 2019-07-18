Toggle Menu
Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derails, no injuries reported

"The restoration of the traffic is on. Only down line is affected, while services at middle line & UP line are available for traffic," a CR official said. "Therefore, there won't be much effect on traffic movement."

The incident occurred between the Kasara and Igatpuri section around 3.50 am and no injuries have been reported, a Central Railway official said.

Railway traffic in the hilly section of the Central Railway has been affected as one trolley of the second coach of the Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed in Maharashtra early on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred between the Kasara and Igatpuri section around 3.50 am and no injuries have been reported, a Central Railway official said, adding that train had departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The train had departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

“The restoration of the traffic is on. Only down line is affected, while services at middle line & UP line are available for traffic,” the official said. “Therefore, there won’t be much effect on traffic movement.”

The Central Railway has set up a helpline number 022-22694040 at the CSMT for the passengers to enquire about the derailment. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Central Railway has set up a helpline number 022-22694040 at the CSMT for the passengers to enquire about the derailment.

