Mumbai: Former TISS student alleges rape on campus

A FORMER student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has filed a complaint with the institute’s internal complaints committee, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by an invitee visiting the campus for a conference.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in February 2017 during a conference when an invitee (not a student of TISS) allegedly “sexually assaulted and stripped naked” the complainant.

The accused had been invited by the institute as a presenter for the conference. The complainant has said the two had got in touch through a dating app and thereafter met at the institute. The complainant has said he was sexually abused on the terrace of the library.

The complainant said he had not complained about the incident last year for fear of being implicated under Section 377 of the IPC, which was still in force then.

The accused told The Indian Express: “I did not realise that my advances were not wanted. As soon as I did, I stopped. We had been speaking for several days prior to this and during this time, had been very clear about a mutual desire.”

