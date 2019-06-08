Mumbai: Former club-level cricketer stabbed to death

A former club-level cricketer was stabbed to death allegedly by three bike-borne assailants on Thursday night in Bhandup.

The victim, Rakesh Pawar (34), was at a petrol pump in Bhandup, when the three had an argument with him following which they allegedly stabbed him several times.

The police said they had identified the assailants while Pawar’s family members and locals alleged that a local youngster, who is notorious in the locality, his father and a friend — all missing since the murder — were responsible for the killing.

“We have registered a case of murder. The three people on the bike have been identified and we are on the lookout for them. The motive behind the murder is still not known and we are investigating several angles,” said Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone VII).

“Local residents told us that there were fights between Pawar and the 19-year-old, who is the son of a slumlord in the area. We wanted to interrogate he has been missing,” an officer said.