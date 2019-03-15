Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: Victims office-goers, shoppers

All those killed and injured in the bridge collapse were either office-goers or shoppers who were returning home during the evening rush hour.

Advertising

Mohan Kayangudi (58), one of the dead, was working at a jewellery shop in Zaveri Bazaar. Everyday, his employer, Kirti Soni, dropped him below the bridge after work and Kayangudi would leave for his Thane home. “I dropped him near the bridge at around 7.30 pm. I then took the JJ bridge and, because the radio was on, may not have heard the commotion when the bridge collapsed. It was only after I reached home in Matunga after about half an hour that I received a call about the collapse,” Soni said.

Gaurav, Kayangudi’s son, said that his father had suffered fractures but was conscious when he was taken to hospital. “He had breathing problems when he was being taken for an X-ray,” Gaurav said.

Zaheed Khan (32), who also died in the incident, was on the bridge going towards CST station with his father Siraz Khan. His father escaped unhurt. Father and son, who have a shop in Ghatkopar, were heading home after shopping in the area. Zaheer is survived by two daughters.

Advertising

Tapender Singh Lohar (35), another deceased, was heading home to Wadala when the bridge collapsed. Lohar used to work at a printing press near Metro and has a two-year-old daughter. Lohar was the sole earning member of the family.

Constable Nilesh Patavkar, who was injured, was on his way to the commissioner’s office for his night shift. “I was coming from Dombivali. There was a lot of rush on the bridge and suddenly it collapsed. Some people were stuck, some fell on the ground. I saw a portion of the bridge fall on the woman next to me. I was conscious but injured my leg. I took a lift from a man on a cycle and asked him to drop me to the commissioner’s office which was close by. He dropped me there and my seniors then rushed me to hospital,” Patavkar said.

Among the other injured are a banana seller, who had set up shop on the bridge. Another man, Rajesh Lokhande, was returning home to Dombivali from his Dhobi Talao office. “His colleagues heard about the incident and rushed to the spot and brought him to hospital,” his brother said. Most of the injured, including four-year old Avdit Navale, the youngest, have sustained fractures.

Sukesh Banarjee (33), who got married two years ago, suffered minor injures. Banerjee, who works at Nariman Point, was heading to CST station to board a Badlapur train. A man used his phone to inform his family that he has suffered injuries and was taken to St George Hospital. “I haven’t seen him yet but I am informed that he suffered minor injures,” said Dayanand Mishra, a relative, who stays in Colaba.

Ayushi Jain, who works at a Nariman Point office, suffered minor injures while heading home.