Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: For pedestrians, civic body to remove dividers below bridge

Following the collapse of one of the busiest foot overbridges (FOB) at CST, the BMC is set to create an alternate way for pedestrian movement by removing the dividers located below the bridge. As the FOB witnesses heavy traffic, there is immediate need to create a way for people to cross either sides.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta told The Indian Express, “With the bridge collapsing, there is no way for pedestrian traffic. I have asked that the dividers on the road below the bridge be demolished to create a way for pedestrians.”

The FOB was used by hundreds of pedestrians daily to reach CST station, Crawford market, Azad Maidan police station, Anjuman Islam school and nearby areas. It is one of the three points of entry for CST station, which sees a daily footfall of around six lakh.

Meanwhile, the BMC is taking help of structural auditors to check whether the remaining structure of the bridge needs to be removed completely. Mehta said, “We have made all arrangements for the removal of the iron structure, including gas cutters, trucks and cranes. If structural auditors suggest that some or whole of the bridge needs to be removed, then it would be done latest by Friday morning.”