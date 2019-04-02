Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: BMC engineer who supervised repair work arrested

The Azad Maidan police on Monday night arrested Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistant engineer SF Kakulte a fortnight after a foot overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapsed, killing six people.

Kakulte, who supervised the repair work of the bridge, is the second to be arrested in the case after Neerajkumar Desai, director of the firm which conducted an audit of the bridge, was arrested on March 19.

According to police officials, he was arrested under section 304 (2) which relates to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, section 337 (causing hurt by endangering life) and section 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The arrest was made after going through a BMC inquiry report on the incident,” a police official said.