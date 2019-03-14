Mumbai CSMT bridge collapse LIVE updates: One dead, 20 injured; traffic disrupted

A person died and 20 were injured after a portion of a foot overbridge connecting north-end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station with BT Lane near Anzuman Islam School collapsed on Thursday evening.

Police officials said the incident happened around 7.30 pm when a large portion of the bridge fell on Dr DN Road affecting north-bound traffic on JJ flyover during peak hour. This is the second major collapse in last one year. Last year, Andheri’s G K Gokhale Road overbridge collapsed, killing two people.

The foot overbridge, whose structural audit was recently done, is maintained by the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation. The structural audit had proposed minor repair to the FOB.