Mumbai CSMT bridge collapse LIVE updates: One dead, 20 injured; traffic disrupted

Police officials said the incident happened around 7.30 pm when a large portion of the bridge fell on Dr DN Road affecting north-bound traffic on JJ flyover during peak hour.

Foot over bridge collapse in Mumbai. (Express photo)

A person died and 20 were injured after a portion of a foot overbridge connecting north-end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station with BT Lane near Anzuman Islam School collapsed on Thursday evening.

Police officials said the incident happened around 7.30 pm when a large portion of the bridge fell on Dr DN Road affecting north-bound traffic on JJ flyover during peak hour. This is the second major collapse in last one year. Last year, Andheri’s G K Gokhale Road overbridge collapsed, killing two people.

The foot overbridge, whose structural audit was recently done, is maintained by the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation. The structural audit had proposed minor repair to the FOB.

Second major bridge collapse in Mumbai in one year

This is second major collapse in last one year. Last year, Andheri's G K Gokhale Road overbridge collapsed, killing two people.

Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: One dead, 16 injured

A person succumbed to his injuries after being brought at St George hospital. According to the latest official figures, 16 people have been injured.

A foot over bridge in Mumbai collapsed killing one person while several have reportedly been injured. The bridge connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus platform with BT Lane collapsed on Thursday evening.

Senior officers are on spot inspecting the accident site. Traffic in the area has been affected.

