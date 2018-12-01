Mumbai: First private land parcels acquired, says NHSRCL

THE National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday acquired close to 1.86 hectare of land in Gujarat and Thane district of Maharashtra for the proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This forms the first parcels of private land acquired for the project costing up to Rs.1 lakh crore, NHSRCL said.

While 0.29 hectare was acquired from the owners of a water park in Paye village in Bhiwandi, Thane, a German NRI gave a proportion of land from a total of 1.57 hectares of land in Chansad village, Vadodara.

In Bhiwandi, land was acquired from Ramesh Manik Gala, Minakshi Ramesh Gala, Md Salum Abdul Gafur Khan and Raja Begum Abdul Gafar Khan.

“They are the joint owners of a plot that has a water park. On Friday, they submitted close to 0.29 hectare of land, behind the park that was getting affected due to the project. After they were served a notice that the government requires the land for the bullet train, the owners willingly gave the land,” a senior NHSRCL official said. The train service is likely to start from August 15, 2022.

The corporation had only acquired up to 0.9 hectare of land in Bandra-Kurla Complex from the state government. The 508 km corridor would need around 1,400 hectare of land in Gujarat and Maharashtra, of which 1,120 hectare is privately owned. Around 6,000 land owners will have to be compensated.

From the 11.94 hectares of land required in Chansad village, the NHSRCL acquired up to 1.57 hectares totalling up to seven plots on Thursday. Savita Ben from Makarpura in Gujarat, who shifted to Germany with her family 23 years back, owns a proportion of the 1.57 hectares. She also became the first woman to give away her land for the bullet train project.

“While Savita’s husband passed away last year, their son manages a hotel in Germany. Her cousin Alpesh Bhai still stays in Chansad and is in touch with Savita Ben. She visited India especially for the purpose of handing over the land for the bullet train project,” said NHSRCL spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

Both Gala and Khan received up to Rs 3 crore as compensation for their land parcel. Savita received Rs 30,000 for the land deal. “The sale deed was signed and the amount was released on Friday to the bank accounts within three hours. The joint measurement survey of around 210 villages out of the 300 is completed. We are on time and hopefully, a big section of land may be acquired this year,” Kumar said.