Mumbai: Fire breaks out at sweet shop outside Malad station, no casualty reported

A huge fire erupted in Malad West’s Gupta Market, which houses the famous MM Mithaiwala store, early Tuesday morning. At least 12 fire tenders had arrived on the spot to douse the fire.

“The fire has been confined to an area of 5000 to 7000 metres in the market. The market houses several small shops selling stationery, puja samagri, garments and immitation jewellry along with sweet manufacturers. There are no casualties yet but it is still too early to say,” said AV Kale, fire officer.

While the fire department has not confirmed the cause of the fire, unofficial sources said prima facie it appears that the fire began due to a short circuit. According to the fire department the fire began at around eight am, however staff working at the shop say it started at around seven am when they were preparing for the day.

“Some of us had woken up to begin preparing the sweets for the day and most were still asleep around 7 am when we suddenly noticed smoke erupting from below. We hurriedly woke everyone up and rushed out. It was completely dark and we could not see anything before us but we all managed to escape out,” said Shyam Prakash, who along with other staff of the shop sleep on the first floor of the store.

Being adjacent to the Malad station the fire also caused inconvenience to office goers as the narrow road was closed to vehicles to allow smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

“We generally get a rickshaw from the station to go to our office in Mindspace. But now we will have to walk till SV Road to get one. With fire tenders on the road and all these bystanders to watch them there is hardly any space for us to walk. It is office time and it is bound to cause a rush,” said Priya Rane.

