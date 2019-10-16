Mumbai: Few more PMC Bank employees set to be called for questioning, cops say

THE MUMBAI Police is likely to call a few more bank employees for questioning in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

Sources said these officials were close to former bank MD Joy Thomas and had access to the 44 accounts linked to Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, where the money is alleged to have been fraudulently transferred.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police had arrested the Wadhawans, former PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh, as well as Thomas in connection to the Rs 4,355-crore scam, that led to withdrawal restrictions at Rs 25,000 being imposed by the RBI. The police case is that Singh and Thomas allowed the Wadhawans to take loans even after they did not repay it, and then undervalued the non-performing assets.

After the four accused are sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, a few more arrests are likely in the case, sources in the police said.

“The police custody of the Wadhawans, Thomas and Waryam Singh will get over on Wednesday. Until now, we were focussed on their roles. Based on their interrogation, a few more names have come to light, who will be called in for questioning. It may be followed by arrests,” said a senior officer.

The officer added that so far, they have recorded the statements of over 20 people in connection with the case. The police are also checking to see if the nine flats that had been purchased by Thomas in Pune were bought from the proceeds of the crime.

Further, the police are waiting for the forensic audit report that will give them clarity on how money was routed from several accounts. “The forensic auditing report is expected within a month. Once we get the report, it will give us more clarity on how the scam operated and help us present evidence in the court of law,” the officer said.