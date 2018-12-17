Six dead, 147 rescued after fire breaks out at Mumbai govt hospital

Six persons, including a five-month-old baby, were killed and several were critically injured after a major fire broke out in government-run Employee State Insurance (ESCI) hospital at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) premises in Mumbai’s Andheri East on Monday.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters, Mayor V Mahadeshwar said, “We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. MIDC is responsible for the fire audits, whether they have carried out the audits or not will be investigated.”

According to the Disaster Management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storeyed hospital building around 4 pm. Around 147 people were rescued and shifted to Cooper Hospital (Andheri West), P. Thakrey Hospital (Trauma), Jogeshwari (East), Holi Spirit Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (East). Firefighters managed to douse the blaze by 7.30 pm.

“A total of nine patients have been shifted. They were feeling suffocated but are stable now. We are expecting more patients,” Dr Harbans Bava, superintendent at Jogeshwari trauma hospital, said.

Advertising

As the blaze continued to spread further, officials declared it as level 4 category fire.

“The smoke was spreading across the building and some of the patients were suspected to be trapped on the terrace of the building. Seven fire engines, five water tankers and three turntable ladders for firefighting are present at the spot,” an official said.

“Close to 30 have been brought to Cooper hospital. Of them, two have been declared dead. The injured are also finding it difficult to breathe,” Dr R Sukhadev, MS at RN Cooper hospital, said.