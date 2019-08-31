Mumbai court summons Rahul Gandhi over PM Modi jibe

A metropolitan magistrate’s court has issued summons for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection to a defamation complaint filed against him by a BJP member for his “commander-in-thief” remark while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The magistrate issued the summons on August 28 directing the Congress MP from Wayanad to appear, either in person or through his lawyer, on October 3.

The defamation complaint was filed by state BJP leader Mahesh Shrishrimal in November last year. When contacted, Shrishrimal said: “Rahul, by calling the PM commander-in-thief during a rally last year, had defamed Modi as well as BJP workers.”