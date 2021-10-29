Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan in 1983 case

A special court on Thursday acquitted Chhota Rajan in a case dating back to 38 years, when the gangster was booked for a murder bid on two policemen.

In 1983, Rajan was arrested by the Mumbai Police during an alleged bootlegging operation in the eastern suburbs.

During patrolling, the police saw a taxi in which Rajan and his accomplice were traveling. The police followed the cab suspecting something amiss. When the police tried to stop the taxi, the two men attempted to escape. A tussle ensued and Rajan flashed a knife at the two policemen.

This is one of the oldest crimes registered against Rajan. The CBI, through its special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, had filed a closure report in this case earlier but it was rejected by the court, which directed the central agency to continue its probe.

An earlier trial conducted against Rajan’s co-accused had ended with an acquittal. The court was told that documents, weapon and other seizures were not found due to the long time that had passed since the incident.

Among the witnesses, three policemen had died pending trial, while three others who had retired and were in their 70s, deposed about the incident.

The CBI took over many cases from the Mumbai Police after Rajan was extradited from Indonesia in 2015. He is currently serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.