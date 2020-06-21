Ensure transparency in bringing true picture in front of people: Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray

“In the absence of adequate medical facilities, people are paying with their lives,” said Devendra Fadnavis. (File) “In the absence of adequate medical facilities, people are paying with their lives,” said Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Accusing the state government of turning a blind eye towards serious lapses in Covid-19 medical facilities in Mumbai, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the casual approach of the administration to overlook such lapses would aggravate the current crisis.

Referring to a story published in The Indian Express on Friday, which reported about how the state was yet to officially record the deaths of many people who had tested positive as Covid-19 deaths and had not been named in the official death list, Fadnavis said the actual number of deaths in Mumbai was still being hidden.

“It is important to pay attention to the numbers being put out by the municipal corporation and ensure clarity and transparency in bringing the true picture in front of the people,” Fadnavis wrote.

“In the first 18 days in June, positive cases have increased by 43.86 per cent in Maharashtra. During the same period, the rise in Mumbai is 36.88 per cent,” he added.

He maintained that it is “unpardonable” that the “lackadaisical approach” of the government in providing proper medical facilities is leading to a loss of lives. “The CM should intervene to set things right immediately,” he added. Reiterating that the state government had been trying to cover up reality, the former CM said: “The increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases should be a cause of serious concern and requires effective measures. Instead, the administration appears to be on the defensive.”

“The state government should address the pandemic on war footing. It should direct the BMC to make public factual numbers,” he added.

Fadnavis said that in KEM Hospital’s emergency ward, 10 patients have died because of a drop in oxygen level. Earlier, at Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital, 12 patients had lost their lives due a technical glitch resulting in non-supply of oxygen, he added.

“In the absence of adequate medical facilities, people are paying with their lives,” said Fadnavis.

