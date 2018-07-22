Mumbai Congress puts up posters of Rahul Gandhi hugging Narendra Modi in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi targetted the central government by zooming in on issues like agrarian crisis, corruption and crony capitalism. (Photo Courtesy: Lok Sabha TV) Rahul Gandhi targetted the central government by zooming in on issues like agrarian crisis, corruption and crony capitalism. (Photo Courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

The Mumbai Congress put up posters of party president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andheri, news agency ANI reported. The poster, which was originally shared by Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on his Twitter handle, reads, “Nafrat se nai, pyar se jeetenge (we will win through love, not hatred).”

The posters of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi were put up by Mumbai Congress in Andheri https://t.co/EznfCSvzP2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

On Friday, during the debate on the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi gave a fiery speech against the NDA government and hugged Modi afterward. “You can call me Pappu, give me names, but I will never have hatred for you,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The motion, however, was defeated. While the Congress lauded Rahul’s “unscripted” gesture, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the “drama” was against Parliament decorum. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the hug reminded him of the Chipko Movement in Uttarakhand.

Rahul had targeted the government on issues like mob lynchings, agrarian crisis, corruption and crony capitalism during the discussion. He also accused the government of lying about a secrecy clause in the Rafale deal with France. The French government, however, confirmed that a secrecy pact exists between the two countries.

