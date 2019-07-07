Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress president

Nearly three months after being appointed as Mumbai Congress president, Milind Deora Sunday tendered his resignation from the post, saying he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party following the Lok Sabha debacle.

Deora also recommended setting up a provisional collective leadership consisting of three senior Congress leaders to oversee the party unit until Maharashtra assembly polls, which are due later this year.

A statement issued by his office said, taking on the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and negating the impact of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Aghadi was a challenge for the Congress in Maharashtra.

Deora had expressed his desire to quit shortly after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on June 26. “The same has been conveyed to All India Congress Committee general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal,” the statement said.

Deora who was appointed on the eve of Lok Sabha polls amid infighting within Mumbai Congress, further said, “I had accepted MRCC presidentship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi.”

Claiming that political realities have changed since Lok Sabha election results, he added: “We all will have to get ready for roles that these times demand.”

Regarding his recommendation to the party ahead of the state polls, Deora said, “I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress.”

Deora had contested the Lok Sabha seats from Mumbai-South constituency but lost to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant.