Mumbai Confidential: Fate In Balance

There is a lot riding on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls for Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who had resigned from the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly during the election campaign, but is yet to quit the Congress. While his son, Sujay was the BJP’s candidate from Ahmednagar, sources claimed that Vikhe-Patil has been advised by BJP brass to wait until the poll results before a decision can be taken on his induction. The fate of other notable crossovers — including former Deputy Chief Minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar (both NCP) — also hangs in the balance.

Power Shift

Under Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) has so far wielded more power than the Chief Secretary’s (CS) office. But with high profile bureaucrat Ajoy Mehta taking over as the new CS and the CM’s trusted bureaucrat, Praveen Pardeshi, moving out of the CMO, speculation is rife that the CS’s office would now be a much more powerful force to reckon with.

Sidelined

Discontent is simmering among a section of senior bureaucrats over how top bureaucrats are being sidelined in the current regime. One of them pointed out how decisions pertaining to a key department were being taken without consultations of the department head, who is a top bureaucrat. Another senior bureaucrat complained that his services weren’t being utilised properly.

Headless Department

Mumbai’s key building proposals department has gone without a full-time Chief Engineer for the past two months. According to information, Chief Engineer Rajendra Zope, who had proceeded on leave on March 11 citing personal grounds, has sought extension of his period of absence till June 28. Sources also confirmed that before proceeding on leave, Zope had been pushing for a transfer from the post. Ironically, Deputy Chief Engineer Sanjay Jadhav, who was holding additional charge in Zope’s absence, also proceeded on leave at the start of the last week, without the chief engineer’s charge being given to someone else.

Feather In The Cap

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar, a 2007 batch IAS officer, has notched up another career high. This past week, he was rewarded for excellence in public service at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The award function — the first one of its kind in the state — was organised by Arun Bongirwar Foundation in association with state-run training institute, YASHADA. Ashwini Sonawane, a block education officer in Gadchiroli, was also rewarded for her service in the Naxal-infested region.