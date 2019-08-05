Mumbai Confidential: A book to read

Copies of a book on the march of the BJP under Amit Shah’s leadership have been circulated among IAS officers in the state. According to sources, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, who is seen in political circles as Shah’s close confidante, has been distributing the book among IAS officers in the state secretariat. Sources said that Patil has also been circulating a note on why he thinks bureaucrats should read the book written in English that narrates the personal and political journey of the home minister.

VIP launch

Top politicians from both the ruling side and the Opposition were in attendance at the launch of a television channel owned by a group of government contractors. Senior ministers were also present for the function held inside in five-star hotel in south Mumbai. Some officials reminded that in 2016, the presence of top politicians, including the chief minister, for the launch of another television channel owned by a dance bar owner had snowballed into a media controversy.

Mantri’s parivaar

Discontent is brewing in the office and the department of a recently inducted minister over alleged interference of the minister’s kith and kin in the matters of governance. Matters have come to such a head that the issue has been flagged to the Chief Minister’s Office. An unofficial complaint has been made that this “unwarranted interference” was delaying administrative matters.

And the post goes to…

Hectic lobbying is going on for the positions of deputy collector-rank officers likely to be filled up in the coming week. With just two months left for the state polls, about 118 deputy collector posts are vacant. With deputy collectors expected to be appointed as election returning officers, sources said that these posts will now be filled up on priority basis. Several tahsildar-level officers are expected to be elevated to the post.

Publicity blitz

Get ready for a barrage of advertisement of government’s social welfare schemes. With the model code of conduct for the Assembly polls expected to kick in mid-September, the government has decided to go all out to market its achievements. According to sources, a sizeable amount has been set aside for the screening advertisements on TV channels, radio stations, and state transport depots, among others.

Defying orders

In June, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved inter-department transfers of 14 joint and deputy secretary level officers of Mantralaya under the routine transfer window. But many among those who have been transferred are yet to obey the orders, said sources. While the heads of their respective departments had requested for an extension of their stay in some cases, the official’s personal clout has played a role in some other cases.