Mumbai: Car sinks into well as parking lot portion caves in

The Hyundai Venue was pulled out in the evening. (Express)

A video of a Hyundai Venue car sinking into a caved-in portion of a parking lot on the premises of a Ghatkopar residential society went viral on social media on Sunday.

Kiran Doshi, a 67-year-old doctor, also the car’s owner, shot the incident that lasted for less than a minute. Police said the parking area was constructed over an old well in Ramnivas building.

By evening, the authorities started the process of pumping water out of the collapsed portion of the parking space to locate the car. The traffic police authorities, with the help of the BMC officials, managed to remove the car from the well around 9 pm.

An officer said, “We removed the water from the well using pumps and after we spotted the vehicle, we lifted it with the help of a crane.”

The BMC said the incident has nothing to do with the civic body as it happened on a private housing society’s premises.