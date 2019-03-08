Mumbai: Breach Candy, Priyadarshini Park residents oppose reclamation

RESIDENTS OF south Mumbai’s Breach Candy and Priyadarshini Park areas will organise a protest march on Sunday against reclamation of sea for the coastal road project from Marine Drive to Kandivali. Since the last one month, the residents have been demanding that the BMC stops reclamation and build a sea link instead of a road.

Advertising

As part of the show of strength, the residents will march from Tata Garden to Priyadarshini Park.

Dr Nilesh Baxi, founder of Breach Candy Welfare Group, said, “The march will be against ongoing reclamation of sea near Tata Garden and Priyadarshini Park. The proposed road through Tata Garden will become a big problem, as there will be heavy traffic jams in this area. Also, the reclamation will amount to ecological disaster, as the tidal pattern could change. The past instances of reclamation has led to erosion on some beaches. Reclamation for coastal road would kill marine creatures.”

He added, “Also, the BMC-appointed contractor is not following rules and does not have all permissions for reclamation. They are doing dumping work at night, for which they require permission. We are not against the project but it has to be done in a proper way.”

Advertising

On Tuesday night, a group of residents had protested against night dumping at Scandal Point. They met officials from the contractor company, who had to stop work. Citizen activist Zoru Bhathena, who will be a part of the protest on Sunday, said: “The project could damage coastal biodiversity. We do need to decongest the city. The reclamation will sink the city. If they can make a road tunnel from Marine Drive to PDP, they can make another tunnel from PDP to Haji Ali or a bridge. There are so many options. Bridge and tunnel is not going to harm our city like reclamation.”