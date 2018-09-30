Mumbai: Two injured after ‘drunk’ BMW driver rams into multiple vehicles

The BMW driver hit multiple vehicles in Mumbai on Saturday night. (ANI) The BMW driver hit multiple vehicles in Mumbai on Saturday night. (ANI)

A man was arrested for rash driving after his BMW car collided with multiple vehicles and injured two people in Mumbai late on Saturday night. Police caught the driver, Mehmood Alam, after a four-kilometre chase. He was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mumbai: Man driving a BMW, in inebriated condition, hit multiple vehicles between Reay Road area & Kidwai Road last night. Police say ‘We caught him after chasing for 4 km. He’s a driver, the owner left for Dubai y’day. 2 injured have been taken to hospital. Action will be taken’ pic.twitter.com/moKsy17heZ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

The incident took place between Reay Road area and Kidwai Road, police said. The owner of the car, according to police, had left for Dubai on Friday.

“We caught him (accused) after chasing him for four kilometres. He is a driver and his owner had left for Dubai yesterday. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and action will be initiated against the accused,” a police official told news agency ANI.

