Sunday, September 30, 2018
Mumbai: Two injured after ‘drunk’ BMW driver rams into multiple vehicles

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 11:02:13 am
Several cars were hit by the BMW in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI) The BMW driver hit multiple vehicles in Mumbai on Saturday night. (ANI)

A man was arrested for rash driving after his BMW car collided with multiple vehicles and injured two people in Mumbai late on Saturday night. Police caught the driver,  Mehmood Alam, after a four-kilometre chase. He was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place between Reay Road area and Kidwai Road, police said.  The owner of the car, according to police, had left for Dubai on Friday.

“We caught him (accused) after chasing him for four kilometres. He is a driver and his owner had left for Dubai yesterday. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and action will be initiated against the accused,” a police official told news agency ANI.

