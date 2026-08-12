She had set out for Bastar. Then a hit-and-run killed the 24-year-old Mumbai biker

The incident took place around 6 am in Markatola ghat, when Thakkar’s bike was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle.

A 24-year-old woman who was part of a group of 20-odd bikers on a tour of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region was killed in a road accident in Balod district early on Wednesday.

The woman, Riddhi Divyesh Thakkar, 24, was a resident of Maharashtra’s Borivali (West), and part of a group of bikers who had planned a tour from Raipur to Bastar.

The incident took place around 6 am at Markatola ghat, when Riddhi’s bike was struck by an unidentified heavy vehicle. The vehicle sped away without offering any help, and efforts are on to trace the driver, said Balod Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.