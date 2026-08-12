She had set out for Bastar. Then a hit-and-run killed the 24-year-old Mumbai biker

The deceased, 24-year-old Riddhi Divyesh Thakkar, was a resident of Borivali (West) and was part of a group of bikers who had planned a tour from Raipur to Bastar.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 05:09 PM IST
The incident took place around 6 am in Markatola ghat, when Thakkar’s bike was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle.The incident took place around 6 am in Markatola ghat, when Thakkar’s bike was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle.
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A 24-year-old woman who was part of a group of 20-odd bikers on a tour of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region was killed in a road accident in Balod district early on Wednesday.

The woman, Riddhi Divyesh Thakkar, 24, was a resident of Maharashtra’s Borivali (West), and part of a group of bikers who had planned a tour from Raipur to Bastar.

The incident took place around 6 am at Markatola ghat, when Riddhi’s bike was struck by an unidentified heavy vehicle. The vehicle sped away without offering any help, and efforts are on to trace the driver, said Balod Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

Riddhi suffered serious injuries on her legs. Her co-bikers called a helpline, and she was rushed in an ambulance to Charama Community Health Centre in nearby Kanker district.

For better treatment, she was transferred to a private hospital in Dhamtari district, where she died during treatment at 8.30 am.

Riddhi Thakkar was a resident of Maharashtra’s Borivali (West) Riddhi Thakkar was a resident of Maharashtra’s Borivali (West)

“The bikers had come from different parts of Maharashtra and some other states. They have all returned to Raipur and are heading home,” said a person known to Thakkar.

Also read | Pedestrian deaths on National Highways rise 43% in five years; Tamil Nadu tops 2024 deaths

Recently, the Chhattisgarh High Court termed the issue of road accidents in the state “alarming” and sought an affidavit from the government detailing the steps being taken to curb them and rectify black spots. The statistics showed that 21 people died in the state every day due to road accidents.

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“During the calendar year 2025, a total of 15,484 road accidents were reported in the State, resulting in 6,967 fatalities and 13,156 persons sustaining injuries. Further, up to May 31 this year, 6,891 road accidents had been reported, resulting in 3,170 deaths and 5,741 injuries. The aforesaid statistics are indeed alarming and underscore the pressing need for effective implementation of road safety measures throughout the State,” the two-judge Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal said last month.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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