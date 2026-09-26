Mumbai-Bengaluru special train announced: Check route, stops, timings and travel time

A special train between Mumbai and Bengaluru has been announced, with passengers advised to check its route, stoppages, timings and travel duration.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 26, 2026 05:08 PM IST
Mumbai to Bengaluru special train announced: Check details (Image enhanced using AI)Mumbai to Bengaluru special train announced: Check details (Image enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mumbai-Bengaluru special train: Indian Railways has announced a special train between Mumbai and Bengaluru to meet the expected increase in passenger demand during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals. The train will be operated and maintained by Central Railway (CR) and will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai with Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru.

Mumbai-Bengaluru special train: Distance, travel time, frequency

The Mumbai-Bengaluru special will run as train number 01013/01014. The train will cover the entire distance in around 23 hours and 30 minutes.

According to Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Western Railway (SWR), these trains (01013/01014) will make 7 trips in each direction. The train will run as a weekly special between the two cities from next month.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath 2026: 418 special trains from Mumbai announced, check routes and dates

Mumbai-Bengaluru special train: Stoppages

During its journey between Mumbai and Bengaluru, train number 01013/01014 will stop at 24 stations. These are: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Kudachi, Raybag. Ghataprabha, Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, SMM Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihr, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere and Tumakuru.

Mumbai-Bengaluru special train: Timings

Train number 01013 CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru Special will depart from CSMT Mumbai every Saturday from October 10 to November 21 at 00:35 hrs and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 23:55 hrs on the same day.

In the return direction, train number 01014 SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru every Sunday from October 11 to November 22 at 04:30 hrs and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 04:05 hrs the following day.

Mumbai-Bengaluru special train: Coach composition

Train number 01013/01014 Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mumbai special train will comprise 22 coaches, including 2 AC 2-Tier coaches, 18 AC 3-Tier coaches and 2 Luggage-cum-Guard-cum-Generator Van coaches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments