Mumbai-Bengaluru special train announced: Check route, stops, timings and travel time

Mumbai-Bengaluru special train: Indian Railways has announced a special train between Mumbai and Bengaluru to meet the expected increase in passenger demand during the upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals. The train will be operated and maintained by Central Railway (CR) and will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai with Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru.

Mumbai-Bengaluru special train: Distance, travel time, frequency

The Mumbai-Bengaluru special will run as train number 01013/01014. The train will cover the entire distance in around 23 hours and 30 minutes.

According to Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Western Railway (SWR), these trains (01013/01014) will make 7 trips in each direction. The train will run as a weekly special between the two cities from next month.