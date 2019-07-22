Toggle Menu
Mumbai Bandra MTNL Building Fire LIVE UPDATES: Fire brigade rescues at least 22 people from terrace, operations continue

Mumbai Bandra MTNL Building Fire Today: At least 100 people are believed to be trapped in the terrace of the building and an operation to rescue them are presently ongoing. Around 14 fire engines are at the spot to douse the level-four fire.

Around 14 fire engines are at the spot to douse the level-four fire. (Express photo)

Mumbai Bandra MTNL Building Fire Today: A major fire broke out inside the MTNL building in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Monday afternoon. At least 100 people are believed to be trapped in the terrace of the building and an operation to rescue them are presently ongoing.

Fourteen fire engines and other equipment, including a robot van and an ambulance, are at the spot to douse the level-four fire. The fire is confined to the 3rd and 4th floor of the nine-storey building, situated at SV Road in suburban Bandra. No casualties have been reported so far.

Live Blog

Mumbai Bandra MTNL Building Fire: Fire brigade rescues at least 22 people from the terrace

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has rescued at least 22 people stuck on the terrace of the MTNL building in Bandra. No casuality has been reported yet.

Fire breaks out at MTNL building in Bandra West

Welcome to the LIVE blog. A level four fire broke out at the MTNL building situated at SV Road in Bandra West. At least 100 people are trapped on the terrace of the building. 14 fire engines are present at the spot to douse the fire. Track this space to get live updates from the spot.

