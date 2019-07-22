Mumbai Bandra MTNL Building Fire LIVE UPDATES: Fire brigade rescues at least 22 people from terrace, operations continue

Mumbai Bandra MTNL Building Fire Today: A major fire broke out inside the MTNL building in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Monday afternoon. At least 100 people are believed to be trapped in the terrace of the building and an operation to rescue them are presently ongoing.

Fourteen fire engines and other equipment, including a robot van and an ambulance, are at the spot to douse the level-four fire. The fire is confined to the 3rd and 4th floor of the nine-storey building, situated at SV Road in suburban Bandra. No casualties have been reported so far.

Mumbai Fire Brigade has rescued at least 22 people stuck on the terrace of the MTNL building

Follow LIVE Updates herehttps://t.co/2R6sFE3RuI pic.twitter.com/LxxkvlSjPp — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 22, 2019

(This is a developing copy. More details awaited)