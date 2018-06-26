Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Mumbai: Bandra building security guard falls into lift shaft, dies

Mumbai: Bandra building security guard falls into lift shaft, dies

Radheshyam Harijan, an Allahabad resident, was found by another security guard on Tuesday morning hours after he went missing in Everest Cooperative housing society on Hill Road where he worked as a security guard for two years.

Written by Tabassum Barnagarwala | Mumbai | Published: June 26, 2018 3:39:17 pm
In an FIR, registered at Chandhut police station, the victim’s son, Samoon, alleged that 12 men arrived at his home Wednesday evening and beat his father to death using wooden sticks and bricks. (Representational) Bandra building security guard was found dead on Tuesday morning. (Representational)

A 60-year-old security guard died in an upscale suburban Bandra building after allegedly stepping into a lift shaft and falling to death from the eleventh floor.

Radheshyam Harijan, an Allahabad resident, was found by another security guard on Tuesday morning hours after he went missing in Everest Cooperative housing society on Hill Road where he worked as a security guard for two years. His body was found on the ground floor of the lift duct.

According to residents, the lift got stuck at 17th floor on Monday. On Tuesday at around 5.30-6 am, Harijan went to eleventh floor to collect car keys of a resident.

It is suspected when he pressed the lift button, the automatic doors opened even when the lift was not on same floor. “He must have stepped into the shaft accidentally and fallen,” said another security guard.

Harijan’s body was taken to Bandra Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead. “The body was brought around 8.30 am. A post mortem would be conducted now,” said medical superintendent Dr Pradeep Jadhav.

Staffers in the building said there have been frequent issues with the lift in past few months. Harijan’s family was informed about his demise, relative Kripa Shankar Ratnakar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement