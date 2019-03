The T2 terminal and the offices of Mumbai airport have been evacuated owing to a security threat on Saturday. Talking to The Indian Express, the airport spokesperson said, “A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened to assess a threat call and has been declared as nonspecific. However, as a mitigation measure, the committee has decided to evacuate Terminal 2 Level 4 Pre S H A, Airline offices L3 and meters and greeters area L2.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.