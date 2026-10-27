Can Mumbai trust its official air data? An IIT scientist on what to check

Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, atmospheric scientist, member of the steering committee of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur, explains the factors influencing Mumbai’s air pollution and the measures needed to address it.

Q. Why do private and government AQI readings differ so sharply?

Answer: Several factors could contribute, and it would be premature to conclude that either network is systematically overestimating or underestimating pollution. Private monitors may capture localised hotspots near construction sites and traffic corridors, while government stations may represent different microenvironments. Technology, calibration, maintenance and humidity can also influence readings.