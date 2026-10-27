Can Mumbai trust its official air data? An IIT scientist on what to check

Mumbai air pollution: On October 15, IQAir ranked Mumbai India’s most polluted city while the CPCB called its air ‘satisfactory’. IIT Kanpur’s Sachchida Nand Tripathi explains what the haze tells you and what the city should fix first.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
3 min readUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 02:35 PM IST
The skyline from Dadar, shrouded in haze (Express photo by Akash Patil)The skyline from Dadar, shrouded in haze (Express photo by Akash Patil)
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Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, atmospheric scientist, member of the steering committee of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur, explains the factors influencing Mumbai’s air pollution and the measures needed to address it.

Q. Why do private and government AQI readings differ so sharply?

Answer: Several factors could contribute, and it would be premature to conclude that either network is systematically overestimating or underestimating pollution. Private monitors may capture localised hotspots near construction sites and traffic corridors, while government stations may represent different microenvironments. Technology, calibration, maintenance and humidity can also influence readings.

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The AQI methodology, averaging periods, pollutants included and timestamps must be comparable. The most meaningful assessment would compare PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations over the same time intervals and using the same AQI methodology.

Q. Mumbai’s skyline is hazy despite satisfactory official readings. Why?

Answer: Visibility and AQI measure different aspects of atmospheric conditions. Humidity can cause airborne particles to absorb moisture and grow, increasing light scattering and making the skyline appear hazy. Fine particulate matter, construction dust and combustion emissions can add to this. However, visible haze alone cannot establish pollution severity or health risk.

An electronic board showing health advisory to people due to air pollution, is seen at CSMT in Mumbai on 25 October 2026.(Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) An electronic board showing a health advisory to people due to air pollution is seen at CSMT in Mumbai on 25 October 2026. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Q. Can government monitoring stations be relied upon?

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Answer: Government monitors can provide reliable measurements with regular calibration, preventive maintenance and quality assurance. However, instrument malfunction, calibration drift and inadequate maintenance can affect data quality. Calibration records, data validation and comparisons with nearby stations can help assess reliability. Regular comparisons between government and private networks would strengthen public confidence.

Q. Does Mumbai’s coastal location protect it from air pollution?

Answer: Mumbai’s coastal location does not guarantee good air quality. Sea breezes can redistribute pollutants between coastal and inland areas, while unfavourable wind patterns can cause accumulation. Establishing the reasons for this year’s early deterioration requires analysing rainfall, wind speed and direction, humidity and atmospheric mixing conditions alongside monitoring data.

Q. What contributes more to Mumbai’s pollution: weather or human activity?

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Answer: Their relative contributions vary by season. Weather influences how pollutants disperse and accumulate, while major human sources include construction and road dust, vehicular traffic, industries, port and shipping activities, diesel generators and open waste burning. Pollution transported from other regions can also affect Mumbai.

Q. Does Mumbai have enough operational monitoring stations?

Answer: The network cannot be judged by numbers alone. Mumbai needs representative coverage across residential neighbourhoods, traffic corridors, industrial areas and pollution hotspots. A hybrid network combining reference grade monitors with properly calibrated, low cost sensors can improve coverage.

Q. What should Mumbai do to tackle air pollution?

Answer: In the short term, authorities should strengthen monitoring audits, ensure data transparency and enforce measures targeting construction dust, road dust, vehicular emissions and waste burning. Longer term, air quality management must be integrated with transport planning, infrastructure development and regional coordination.

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Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

 

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