Mumbai: 20-year-old air hostess molested on Bengaluru-bound flight, say police

A 20-year-old air hostess was allegedly molested on a Bengaluru-bound flight on Tuesday evening following which the Airport police station registered a case of molestation and arrested the flyer. According to police, the accused, who is in his early 30s, is employed with a private firm in Bengaluru. He had come to Mumbai for work, said police.

In her complaint to police, the air hostess alleged the accused touched her inappropriately and put his hand around her shoulder. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm before the flight took off. “The accused had just entered the aircraft and as he was looking for his allotted seat, he touched her inappropriately while she was standing on the aisle and performing her duty,” a police officer said.

Police said she raised an alarm and called for security. Owing to the incident the flight was delayed by 30 minutes. The accused has been booked under relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody for one day.

