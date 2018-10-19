Mumbai: Air hostess who fell off plane recovering, say doctors

“We are yet to ascertain when she will be discharged,” said chief operating officer at Nanavati Hospital, Dr Rajendra Patankar. (Representational Image) “We are yet to ascertain when she will be discharged,” said chief operating officer at Nanavati Hospital, Dr Rajendra Patankar. (Representational Image)

Three days after an air hostess with Air India accidentally fell off a parked aircraft at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, doctors treating her said she is on the road to recovery and responding well to treatment. “We are yet to ascertain when she will be discharged,” said chief operating officer at Nanavati Hospital, Dr Rajendra Patankar.

Harsha Lobo (52) suffered compound fracture in the right leg, fractures in both heels and soft tissue injuries to the chest, abdomen and lower spine.

After she was taken to Nanavati Hospital in Santacruz, an emergency surgery on her fractured leg was conducted on Monday. The next day, a surgery on her fractured heels was conducted under Dr Prakash Doshi, the director of Orthopedics and Traumatology, Nanavati Hospital.

“We do not expect the pressure on the cervical spine to cause a permanent damage. We are tackling each medical issue one by one. Most of the hit was taken by both her feet, as she fell on the concrete ground on her feet, not back or head,” Patankar said. ens

