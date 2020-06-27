Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway: 5 die in mishap

Of the five occupants four died on the spot. (Representational) Of the five occupants four died on the spot. (Representational)

FIVE PERSONS died after the driver of a vehicle lost control on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border on Saturday evening. The police said that as per initial reports, the deceased were residents of Nallasopara and were headed to Gujarat. While four of them died on the spot, one person was declared dead at the hospital.

An officer said that the incident took place around 6 pm when the driver of the Wagon R that had four passengers, including a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, who were siblings, lost control at Dapachri village in Talasari. “The four-wheeler hit the divider and rolled over to the other side. The four-wheeler hit a Scooty, however the riderescaped with minor injuries,”an officer said.

Of the five occupants four died on the spot. The fifth person was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The police said that the deceased were identified as Shruti Shukla (16), Raina Shukla (42), Svayam Shukla (10), Deviprasad Shukla, all residents of Nallasopara, and Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (34), a Thane resident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd