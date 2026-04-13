Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project: Anand bullet train station to be developed as multi-modal hub

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is developing Gujarat’s Anand bullet train station as a multi-modal integration hub. The station will be seamlessly connected with various modes of local transport to ensure faster connectivity.
Anand bullet train station location
The Anand bullet train station will be located near Uttarsanda railway station, approximately 600 metres to its east. The nearest major station will be Nadiad Junction, about 10 km away. The closest airport will be Vadodara Airport, located around 54 km from the station, while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad will be about 70 km away.
As Anand in Gujarat is known as the Milk City of India, NHSRCL has designed the station’s façade and interiors drawing inspiration from the fluid nature, shape and colour of milk droplets.
Graphical design of Anand bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL)
Features of Anand bullet train station
The Anand bullet train station will have a height of 25.6 metres and a total built-up area of 44,073 sqm. The station will feature three floors, with two side platforms and four tracks in between.
It will be equipped with all modern and advanced facilities and amenities. There will be ticketing and waiting areas, a nursery, restrooms, information booths, retail centres etc. NHSRCL has also made the provision of skylight on the roof and exterior sides for natural lighting.
It also planned passenger pick-up and drop-off zones, along with parking facilities adjacent to the station building for cars, two-wheelers, autos and buses, as well as a pedestrian plaza.
Anand bullet train station: Latest update
According to NHSRCL, slab casting at all three station levels has been completed. Structural steel work for the roof, roof sheeting, and the external façade is also finished. Lifts and escalators have been installed, while cladding and staircase finishing works are currently underway.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More