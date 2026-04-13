Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project: Anand bullet train station to be developed as multi-modal hub

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is developing Gujarat’s Anand bullet train station as a multi-modal integration hub. The station will be seamlessly connected with various modes of local transport to ensure faster connectivity.

Anand bullet train station location

The Anand bullet train station will be located near Uttarsanda railway station, approximately 600 metres to its east. The nearest major station will be Nadiad Junction, about 10 km away. The closest airport will be Vadodara Airport, located around 54 km from the station, while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad will be about 70 km away.

Anand bullet train station design

As Anand in Gujarat is known as the Milk City of India, NHSRCL has designed the station’s façade and interiors drawing inspiration from the fluid nature, shape and colour of milk droplets.