India’s first bullet train project clears major construction challenge on Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Vadodara

3 min readOct 12, 2026 01:50 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved a major construction milestone in Gujarat’s Vadodara, with the completion of all 14 portal beams over the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani railway line.
The work marks an important step in building the elevated track for the country’s first bullet train project. With the portal beams completed, the next stage will involve launching 40-metre-long composite girders to advance construction of the elevated viaduct.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves a major construction milestone with the completion of 14 portal beams in Vadodara. (Image: NHSRCL)
Bullet train construction work completed over Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani rail route
The Vadodara stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is approximately 8.3 km long. The alignment crosses five railway lines belonging to Indian Railways, including two main lines, and passes diagonally over the busy Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.
In a statement, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that carrying out construction over an operational railway line presents significant engineering and logistical challenges.
“Their completion clears a major structural requirement for launching the 40-metre composite girders over the Rajdhani main line and advancing the elevated corridor through this critical section,” it added.
Construction of all 14 portal beams marks progress in building the elevated track for India’s first bullet train project. (Image: NHSRCL)
What are Portal Beams?
Portal beams are large structural supports used to help carry the elevated viaduct on which the bullet train will run. They are particularly important at locations where the high-speed rail alignment crosses existing railway lines.
At Vadodara, the portal beams were constructed at the site because of the specific engineering and space constraints involved.
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“The portal beams have been constructed using the cast-in-situ method, necessitated by the highly constrained locations and the need to work around operational railway infrastructure,” the NHSRCL said.
Each beam weighs approximately 1,500 tonnes and measures around 4 metres in height, 4 metres in width and 37 metres in length. Constructing each beam required about 590 cubic metres of concrete and a reinforcement steel cage weighing approximately 55 tonnes.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project completes portal beam work at the railway crossing in Vadodara, paving the way for the next construction stage. (Image: NHSRCL)
What’s next
With all 14 portal beams completed, construction can move to the next stage, which involves launching 40-metre-long composite girders. These girders will help extend the elevated viaduct along the bullet train alignment. The work is an important part of developing the infrastructure required for high-speed train operations between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
“The construction of these structures involves specialised high-capacity cranes, hydraulic jacks, long-boom concrete pumps and precision surveying equipment. Given that several structures are being constructed above operational railway infrastructure, the work requires detailed sequencing, continuous monitoring, close coordination with Indian Railways and controlled railway blocks wherever required,” it said.