India’s first bullet train project clears major construction challenge on Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Vadodara

Portal beam construction completed over the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani railway line in Vadodara as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. (Image: NHSRCL)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved a major construction milestone in Gujarat’s Vadodara, with the completion of all 14 portal beams over the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani railway line.

The work marks an important step in building the elevated track for the country’s first bullet train project. With the portal beams completed, the next stage will involve launching 40-metre-long composite girders to advance construction of the elevated viaduct.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves a major construction milestone with the completion of 14 portal beams in Vadodara. (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves a major construction milestone with the completion of 14 portal beams in Vadodara. (Image: NHSRCL)

Bullet train construction work completed over Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani rail route

The Vadodara stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is approximately 8.3 km long. The alignment crosses five railway lines belonging to Indian Railways, including two main lines, and passes diagonally over the busy Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.