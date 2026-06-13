Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Why Tunnel Hoods are being installed in mountain tunnels

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working in full swing on the country’s first bullet train corridor, which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The 508-km-long High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

As part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR Project, the NHSRCL is now installing ‘tunnel hoods’ at the portals of mountain tunnels. “This is the first time such tunnel hood technology has been designed and implemented for railway tunnels in Bharat.

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor traverses challenging terrain and includes seven mountain tunnels in Maharashtra, and one mountain tunnel in Gujarat. Tunnel hoods are being provided at both ends of these mountain tunnels. ” it said.