Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Why Thane station is being built 12 metres above ground

3 min readAug 26, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is carrying out construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
The Maharashtra section is being built across the terrain of Thane and Palghar. One of the key features is the upcoming Thane bullet train station, where the concourse level will be around 12 metres above the ground level.
According to the project details, the station design considers the presence of mangroves in the area. The elevated concourse helps reduce the impact of the station on the surrounding eco-sensitive environment.
Construction of bullet train network underway in Maharashtra (Image: NHSRCL)
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This makes Thane station different from a conventional ground-level railway station, as its design has been planned to suit the local terrain and environmental conditions.
“At Thane, the station has been designed with the concourse level approximately 12 metres above the natural ground level to preserve the mangroves in the eco-sensitive area,” the NHSRCL said in a statement.
As the Thane bullet train station is located close to the Ulhas River, the roof design of the station entrance building has been inspired by the shape and movement of waves.
Under construction Thane bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL)
Bullet train update in Maharashtra
The Thane bullet train station is part of the 135.45-km elevated section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor, stretching from Shilphata in Thane district to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. The section includes three elevated stations:
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A large part of this section is being constructed as viaducts and bridges. Around 124.027 km of the 135.45-km section comprises viaducts and bridges.
Under construction Virar bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL)
Bullet train route to pass through tunnels and rivers
The Maharashtra section is being built across a mix of urban, hilly and environmentally sensitive terrain. The section includes seven mountain tunnels, with three already achieving breakthrough. Several work such as drainage, waterproofing and tunnel lining is now progressing in these tunnels.
Under construction Boisar bullet train station (Image: NHSRCL)
Several major river bridges are also under construction. These include:
- 460-metre bridge over the Ulhas River
- 2.32-km bridge over the Vaitarna River
- 510-metre bridge over the Jagani River
The section will also have 36 bridges and crossings, including 12 steel bridges over major railway lines, the Ulhas River, the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and other important locations.
Steel bridge under assembly at Shilphata (Thane) in Maharashtra (Image: NHSRCL)
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Bullet train construction work in Maharashtra
Pier construction is currently underway across more than 100 km of the section. Around 74 km of piers are ready to receive viaduct girders.
To support the construction work, nine casting yards, seven full-span launching gantries and eight SBS launching gantries are operational in Maharashtra. The work at Thane, Virar and Boisar stations is also progressing as part of the elevated section.
Jagani river piers ready to receive full span box girders (Image: NHSRCL)