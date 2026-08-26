Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Why Thane station is being built 12 metres above ground

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is carrying out construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Maharashtra section is being built across the terrain of Thane and Palghar. One of the key features is the upcoming Thane bullet train station, where the concourse level will be around 12 metres above the ground level.

According to the project details, the station design considers the presence of mangroves in the area. The elevated concourse helps reduce the impact of the station on the surrounding eco-sensitive environment.