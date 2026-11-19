Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of Railways is set to energise the Surat-Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on November 20. This is the first section of the country’s first high-speed rail (HSR) corridor, which the Railways aims to operationalise within the next 10 months. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is currently working to complete the remaining civil construction work along the stretch.

In a statement, NHSRCL said: “The first section, between Surat and Bilimora of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, is set to achieve a significant milestone with the energisation of the Overhead Equipment (OHE) system on 20th November 2026.”

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: First Surat–Bilimora section to be energised on November 20 (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: First Surat–Bilimora section to be energised on November 20 (Image: NHSRCL)

The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is being equipped with an advanced 2 × 25 kV Overhead Traction System. The 50-km-long section between Surat and Bilimora includes both Up and Down lines on the elevated alignment. With the energisation of the overhead electrical system, the OHE wires on the specified section will remain LIVE at all times from the date of energisation.

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“Members of the public, particularly residents, commuters, construction workers and other persons in the vicinity of the alignment, are strictly advised not to approach, touch or undertake any unauthorised work near the overhead electrical installations,” it said.

Mumbai -Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: First Surat–Bilimora section to be energised on November 20 (Image: NHSRCL)

The project’s electrification network comprises 14 Traction Substations (TSS), strategically located along the 508 km corridor, that will receive power from the grid and supply it to the overhead traction system. NHSRCL added that a centralised control centre will monitor the entire electrical network to ensure safe, reliable operations.

B28 bullet train to launch next year

The national transporter has targeted to launch the country’s first bullet train on August 15, 2027. The B28 train is being developed indigenously at BEML’s Aditya Plant in Bengaluru. The trainset will undergo testing and trial runs at the depot before being cleared for commercial operations.

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According to the Railways, the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph.

“Bullet train is a very ambitious project. We face certain challenges in obtaining the rolling stock from Japan. We are manufacturing the B28 right here in India. This signifies that it has been designed to operate at a speed of 280 kmph. In the initial phase, however, it will run at 250 kmph,” the Ministry of Railways said.