Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations to get Multi-Modal connectivity

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, stations
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station design
The NHSRCL is designing the bullet train stations to facilitate smooth passenger circulation while enhancing the overall travel experience. The development of station areas includes the creation of essential commuter facilities such as parking areas, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for public and private vehicles, streetscaping works, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, informative signage systems, modern street lighting, CCTV-based surveillance systems, landscaping and plantation.
In addition, the advanced fire-fighting systems will also be incorporated to ensure safety and comfort for passengers. The NHSRCL has already awarded contracts for MMI and station area development at Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Bharuch, Anand and Vadodara bullet train stations.
- Surat bullet train station update
At Surat bullet train station, the steel structural and roof sheeting work of the building has been completed and finishing work is in progress. False ceiling, wall and column cladding work, platform and concourse flooring work are also in progress. Track work is in progress.
- Bilimora bullet train station progress
At Bilimora bullet train station, rail and platform level slab casting work has been completed. Apart from these, structural steel erection work has also been completed. Architectural finishing and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumping) work is in progress.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)
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- Progress of Anand bullet train station
At Anand bullet train station, the slab casting for the concourse, rail and platform levels has been completed. Structural steel works for the roof, along with roof sheeting, have also been completed. Lifts and escalators have been installed at the station, while cladding works are currently in progress.
- Progress of Vadodara bullet train station
At Vadodara bullet train station, slab casting at the concourse and track levels has been completed, while slab casting at the platform level is currently in progress. Structural steel erection work is also underway.
- Progress of Bharuch bullet train station
At Bharuch bullet train station, the rail and platform slab casting work and structural steel erection of the building have been completed. Currently, the architectural finishing works are in progress.
- Progress of Vapi bullet train station
At Vapi bullet train station, rail and Platform level slab casting work have been completed. Structural steel erection work has also been completed. The electrical work for station is in progress now.