Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations to get Multi-Modal connectivity

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is developing Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train stations equipped with multi-modal integration facilities and modern station plazas. The move aims at providing seamless integration and smooth passenger movement between the bullet train station and various modes of local transport.

According to NHSRCL, the bullet train stations on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will be seamlessly integrated with other transport systems such as buses, taxis, private vehicles and intermediate public transport. This will further enhance last-mile connectivity and provide passengers with a safe, convenient and well-organised transit environment, it said.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, stations

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station design

The NHSRCL is designing the bullet train stations to facilitate smooth passenger circulation while enhancing the overall travel experience. The development of station areas includes the creation of essential commuter facilities such as parking areas, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for public and private vehicles, streetscaping works, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, informative signage systems, modern street lighting, CCTV-based surveillance systems, landscaping and plantation.

In addition, the advanced fire-fighting systems will also be incorporated to ensure safety and comfort for passengers. The NHSRCL has already awarded contracts for MMI and station area development at Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Bharuch, Anand and Vadodara bullet train stations.

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Surat bullet train station update

At Surat bullet train station, the steel structural and roof sheeting work of the building has been completed and finishing work is in progress. False ceiling, wall and column cladding work, platform and concourse flooring work are also in progress. Track work is in progress.

Bilimora bullet train station progress

At Bilimora bullet train station, rail and platform level slab casting work has been completed. Apart from these, structural steel erection work has also been completed. Architectural finishing and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumping) work is in progress.

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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)

Progress of Anand bullet train station

At Anand bullet train station, the slab casting for the concourse, rail and platform levels has been completed. Structural steel works for the roof, along with roof sheeting, have also been completed. Lifts and escalators have been installed at the station, while cladding works are currently in progress.

Progress of Vadodara bullet train station

At Vadodara bullet train station, slab casting at the concourse and track levels has been completed, while slab casting at the platform level is currently in progress. Structural steel erection work is also underway.

Progress of Bharuch bullet train station

At Bharuch bullet train station, the rail and platform slab casting work and structural steel erection of the building have been completed. Currently, the architectural finishing works are in progress.

Progress of Vapi bullet train station

At Vapi bullet train station, rail and Platform level slab casting work have been completed. Structural steel erection work has also been completed. The electrical work for station is in progress now.