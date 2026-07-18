Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Second TBM begins excavating India’s first undersea tunnel

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Saturday said the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has started excavation work from Sawli (Ghansoli) towards Vikhroli in Maharashtra for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Of the 10-km tunnel section, 7 km will pass beneath Thane Creek, making it the country’s first undersea tunnel for a railway corridor.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor includes a 21-km-long underground tunnel between Sawli (Ghansoli) and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The tunnel is being built using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). The first TBM began its 6-km drive from Vikhroli towards BKC on July 5, 2026, while the remaining 5-km section has already been completed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).