Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Second TBM begins excavating India’s first undersea tunnel

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has reached another milestone as the second tunnel boring machine begins excavating India's first undersea rail tunnel.

Written by: Anish Mondal
1 min readJul 18, 2026 06:15 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Second TBM starts undersea tunnel work (Image: NHSRCL)Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Second TBM starts undersea tunnel work (Image: NHSRCL)
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Saturday said the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has started excavation work from Sawli (Ghansoli) towards Vikhroli in Maharashtra for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Of the 10-km tunnel section, 7 km will pass beneath Thane Creek, making it the country’s first undersea tunnel for a railway corridor.

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The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor includes a 21-km-long underground tunnel between Sawli (Ghansoli) and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The tunnel is being built using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). The first TBM began its 6-km drive from Vikhroli towards BKC on July 5, 2026, while the remaining 5-km section has already been completed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

(Story is being updated)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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