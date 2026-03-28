Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: What Railways said on revised cost estimate

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: The 508-km-long high speed rail project is under execution with technical and financial assistance from Government of Japan.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readMar 28, 2026 05:21 PM IST
The MAHSR project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. (Image generated using AI)The MAHSR project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. (Image generated using AI)
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is progressing at full swing on the country’s first bullet train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The 508-km-long high speed rail project is under execution with technical and financial assistance from Government of Japan.

The project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Here’s why B28 trainset is crucial for 2027 launch

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project cost escalation

In a report published by the Standing Committee on Railways, (Demands for Grants 2026-27), the Ministry of Railways stated that the cost escalation in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is due to detailed engineering requirements, exchange rate fluctuations, land, resettlement & Rehabilitation cost, normal inflation and expenses not considered in the initial feasibility report.

It also stated that construction was initially planned to be partly on viaduct and mostly on embankment. However, in 2016, the Empowered Committee decided to construct entirely on viaduct, as embankments would have led to higher land acquisition costs, divided villages, would result in lesser safety because people are likely to trespass and would affect drainage.

“The cost of Rs 97,636 crore, approved by CCEA in December, 2015, was based on the feasibility report. Detailed engineering review was to be done subsequent to the approval of the feasibility report.

The cost escalation is thus due to the detailed engineering, fluctuation in exchange rate, land, resettlement & Rehabilitation cost, normal inflation, costs which were not considered in the feasibility report (like utility shifting, power sourcing, station approach development, ticketing, Statutory charges etc.) including GST and cess and certain other enabling cost to make the corridor operational,” it said.

It further said that the revised cost estimate for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is under sanction.

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Bullet Train Project – Major Cost Escalation FactorsSource: Standing Committee on Railways · Demands for Grants 2026–27

Total Cost Escalation (Sum of Listed Factors)
Project sanctioned in 2015 · Mumbai–Ahmedabad HSRC
Taxes & Cess
₹29,330 cr
Inflation / Price Rise
₹19,084 cr
Indigenous Rolling Stock & ETCS
₹16,500 cr
Land, R&R Cost
₹16,695 cr
Utility Shifting
₹2,625 cr
Station Approach Dev.
₹2,195 cr
Power Sourcing
₹1,250 cr
Statutory / Forest Clearances
₹400 cr
Ticketing
₹283 cr
📋 Detailed Breakup of Cost Components
# Cost Component Amount (₹ crore)
1 Taxes & Cess HIGHEST 29,330
2 Land, Resettlement & Rehabilitation (Urban land rates) 16,695
3 Indigenous Rolling Stock & ETCS Signalling System 16,500
4 Escalation due to Inflation & Price Rise (since 2015) 19,084
5 Utility Shifting 2,625
6 Station Approach Development 2,195
7 Power Sourcing Arrangement 1,250
8 Statutory Charges (Forest Clearances etc.) 400
9 Ticketing 283
* Source: Standing Committee on Railways, Demands for Grants 2026–27. These are costs not considered in the original feasibility report. Project sanctioned in 2015.
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In its report, the Standing Committee on Railways recommended that the Ministry adopt a robust execution framework to ensure effective inter-agency coordination, early identification and resolution of bottlenecks, and timely completion of utility shifting works. “Such measures are essential to prevent time and cost overruns and to secure timely delivery of projects,” it said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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