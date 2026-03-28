Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: What Railways said on revised cost estimate

The MAHSR project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is progressing at full swing on the country’s first bullet train project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The 508-km-long high speed rail project is under execution with technical and financial assistance from Government of Japan.

The project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project cost escalation

In a report published by the Standing Committee on Railways, (Demands for Grants 2026-27), the Ministry of Railways stated that the cost escalation in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is due to detailed engineering requirements, exchange rate fluctuations, land, resettlement & Rehabilitation cost, normal inflation and expenses not considered in the initial feasibility report.