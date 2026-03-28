Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: What Railways said on revised cost estimate

The project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
In a report published by the Standing Committee on Railways, (Demands for Grants 2026-27), the Ministry of Railways stated that the cost escalation in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is due to detailed engineering requirements, exchange rate fluctuations, land, resettlement & Rehabilitation cost, normal inflation and expenses not considered in the initial feasibility report.
It also stated that construction was initially planned to be partly on viaduct and mostly on embankment. However, in 2016, the Empowered Committee decided to construct entirely on viaduct, as embankments would have led to higher land acquisition costs, divided villages, would result in lesser safety because people are likely to trespass and would affect drainage.
“The cost of Rs 97,636 crore, approved by CCEA in December, 2015, was based on the feasibility report. Detailed engineering review was to be done subsequent to the approval of the feasibility report.
The cost escalation is thus due to the detailed engineering, fluctuation in exchange rate, land, resettlement & Rehabilitation cost, normal inflation, costs which were not considered in the feasibility report (like utility shifting, power sourcing, station approach development, ticketing, Statutory charges etc.) including GST and cess and certain other enabling cost to make the corridor operational,” it said.
It further said that the revised cost estimate for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is under sanction.
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Bullet Train Project – Major Cost Escalation FactorsSource: Standing Committee on Railways · Demands for Grants 2026–27
Total Cost Escalation (Sum of Listed Factors)
Project sanctioned in 2015 · Mumbai–Ahmedabad HSRC
Taxes & Cess
₹29,330 cr
Inflation / Price Rise
₹19,084 cr
Indigenous Rolling Stock & ETCS
₹16,500 cr
Land, R&R Cost
₹16,695 cr
Utility Shifting
₹2,625 cr
Station Approach Dev.
₹2,195 cr
Power Sourcing
₹1,250 cr
Statutory / Forest Clearances
₹400 cr
Ticketing
₹283 cr
📋 Detailed Breakup of Cost Components
#
Cost Component
Amount (₹ crore)
1
Taxes & Cess HIGHEST
29,330
2
Land, Resettlement & Rehabilitation (Urban land rates)
16,695
3
Indigenous Rolling Stock & ETCS Signalling System
16,500
4
Escalation due to Inflation & Price Rise (since 2015)
19,084
5
Utility Shifting
2,625
6
Station Approach Development
2,195
7
Power Sourcing Arrangement
1,250
8
Statutory Charges (Forest Clearances etc.)
400
9
Ticketing
283
* Source: Standing Committee on Railways, Demands for Grants 2026–27. These are costs not considered in the original feasibility report. Project sanctioned in 2015.
In its report, the Standing Committee on Railways recommended that the Ministry adopt a robust execution framework to ensure effective inter-agency coordination, early identification and resolution of bottlenecks, and timely completion of utility shifting works. “Such measures are essential to prevent time and cost overruns and to secure timely delivery of projects,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More