Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Third mountain tunnel breakthrough achieved in Palghar

NHSRCL team after achieving the third mountain tunnel breakthrough in the bullet train project (Express photo/Special arrangement).

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, India’s first bullet train project, achieved a major breakthrough at its third mountain tunnel (and fourth tunnel overall) in Maharashtra’s Palghar district Tuesday. This marks a critical milestone for the project, as these mountain tunnels are among the most challenging stretches of the entire 508-km corridor.

The mountain tunnel number 7 (MT-7) is situated between Vapi and Boisar stations, measuring 417 metres in length and 14 metres in width. Officials said the breakthrough was achieved in Ambesari village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district. Earlier, breakthroughs were achieved at tunnels 8 and 6 between the Vapi and Boisar stations.