Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: NHSRCL says it launched heaviest girder in record 3.5 hours

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: NHSRCL says the heaviest girder in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was launched in a record 3.5 hours. Check details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 04:17 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project update highlights NHSRCL launching the heaviest girder in just 3.5 hours. (Image: NHSRCL)Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project update highlights NHSRCL launching the heaviest girder in just 3.5 hours. (Image: NHSRCL)
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched one of the heaviest girder on the country’s first bullet train corridor. The 508-km-long bullet train project stretches from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How tunnel construction is progressing on MAHSR corridor

According to NHSRCL, one of the heaviest precast-prestressed portal beam (girders), weighing around 1,360 metric tonnes (MT), has been launched over the Amdavad-Vadodara railway line in Maninagar, Gujarat. This beam is a precast concrete structure measuring 34 metres in length, with a cross-section of 5.5 metres by 4.5 metres.

The NHSRCL has planned to install five such beams near Maninagar railway station. These beams are being precast at site and erected as heavy integrated units, it said.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project update highlights NHSRCL launching the heaviest girder in just 3.5 hours. (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project update highlights NHSRCL launching the heaviest girder in just 3.5 hours. (Image: NHSRCL)

NHSRCL installs heaviest portal beam in just 3.5 hours

The entire launching activity was completed in a record short duration of about 3.5 hours, during a full traffic and power block coordinated with Indian Railways. Earlier, the same operation was planned with long-duration caution orders extending up to six months and requiring blocks of nearly 9 hours.

“Through meticulous planning and optimization, the execution time was significantly reduced to just 3.5 hours for both lines of the Amdavad–Vadodara section,” the NHSRCL said.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project update highlights NHSRCL launching the heaviest girder in just 3.5 hours. (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project update highlights NHSRCL launching the heaviest girder in just 3.5 hours. (Image: NHSRCL)

How NHSRCL launched 1,360 MT beam in record 3.5 hours?

In a statement, NHSRCL said the lifting operation was carried out using a 2,200 MT crawler crane as the primary equipment, supported by auxiliary machinery such as a 260-ton standby crane, an 80-ton crane, man lifters and a lifter beam system with anchoring frames. It further said that the lifting arrangement utilized prestressed macalloy bars of 75 mm diameter, along with lifting beams and heavy-duty slings to safely handle the massive load.

“The operation presents several engineering challenges, including handling an ultra-heavy lift of around 1360 MT—one of the heaviest lifts executed over Indian Railways infrastructure along with the necessity to complete the entire erection within a short time window,” it added.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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