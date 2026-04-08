Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: NHSRCL says it launched heaviest girder in record 3.5 hours

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched one of the heaviest girder on the country’s first bullet train corridor. The 508-km-long bullet train project stretches from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

According to NHSRCL, one of the heaviest precast-prestressed portal beam (girders), weighing around 1,360 metric tonnes (MT), has been launched over the Amdavad-Vadodara railway line in Maninagar, Gujarat. This beam is a precast concrete structure measuring 34 metres in length, with a cross-section of 5.5 metres by 4.5 metres.

The NHSRCL has planned to install five such beams near Maninagar railway station. These beams are being precast at site and erected as heavy integrated units, it said.