Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project: NHSRCL releases plan for 16 km tunnel construction

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has released plan to construct a 16-km-long tunnel as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Spanning 508 km, this is India’s first high-speed rail corridor, passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel

It plans to construct a 21-km-long tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata in Maharashtra. The tunnel will also include the country’s first 7-km-long undersea stretch beneath Thane Creek.

Of the total 21 km, 5 km of tunnelling using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) has already been completed, while the remaining 16 km will be constructed using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). According to NHSRCL, the lowering and assembly of the TBM has now commenced for the 16 km tunnel section between BKC and Sawli (near Ghansoli).