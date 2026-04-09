Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project: NHSRCL releases plan for 16 km tunnel construction

It plans to construct a 21-km-long tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata in Maharashtra. The tunnel will also include the country’s first 7-km-long undersea stretch beneath Thane Creek.
Of the total 21 km, 5 km of tunnelling using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) has already been completed, while the remaining 16 km will be constructed using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). According to NHSRCL, the lowering and assembly of the TBM has now commenced for the 16 km tunnel section between BKC and Sawli (near Ghansoli).
The 16 km tunnel will be a single tube tunnel of 13.1 m diameter to accommodate twin track. This tunnel will be about 25 to 57 meters deep from the ground level and the deepest construction point will be 114 m below the Parsik hill.
“The process began with the lowering of one of the six segments of the main shield, weighing approximately 170 metric tonnes. This segment measures about 8.66 metres in length and approximately 7 metres in width and was lowered at a depth of 56 metres below ground level—equivalent to a 20-storey building, at Vikhroli, Maharashtra,” the NHSRCL said.
NHSRCL has received two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), with tunnelling operations set to begin after thorough testing and commissioning. To lower the TBMs, three shafts have been constructed:
Shaft 1: Retrieval shaft at BKC
Shaft 2 in Vikhroli
Shaft 3 in Sawli (near Ghansoli)
TBM 1 will start from Shaft 2 at Vikhroli and will move towards Shaft 1 of Mumbai Bullet Train station at BKC while TBM 2 will start from Shaft 3 at Sawli and move towards Vikhroli.
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“A dedicated casting yard covering an area of 11.17 Ha for casting tunnel lining for the 16 km TBM portion is already operational in Mahape, Thane district. 77,000 segments will be cast to form 7,700 rings. Special ring segments are being cast for the tunnel lining, each ring comprising nine curved segments and one key segment, with each segment being 2 meters wide and 0.5 meters (500 mm) thick,” it added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More