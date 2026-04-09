Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project: NHSRCL releases plan for 16 km tunnel construction

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor: Spanning 508 km, this is India's first high-speed rail corridor, passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Apr 9, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: TBM assembly begins for 16 km tunnel (Image: NHSRCL)Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: TBM assembly begins for 16 km tunnel (Image: NHSRCL)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has released plan to construct a 16-km-long tunnel as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Spanning 508 km, this is India’s first high-speed rail corridor, passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel

It plans to construct a 21-km-long tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata in Maharashtra. The tunnel will also include the country’s first 7-km-long undersea stretch beneath Thane Creek.

Of the total 21 km, 5 km of tunnelling using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) has already been completed, while the remaining 16 km will be constructed using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). According to NHSRCL, the lowering and assembly of the TBM has now commenced for the 16 km tunnel section between BKC and Sawli (near Ghansoli).

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: NHSRCL says it launched heaviest girder in record 3.5 hours

How NHSRCL plans 16 km tunnel for bullet train

The 16 km tunnel will be a single tube tunnel of 13.1 m diameter to accommodate twin track. This tunnel will be about 25 to 57 meters deep from the ground level and the deepest construction point will be 114 m below the Parsik hill.

“The process began with the lowering of one of the six segments of the main shield, weighing approximately 170 metric tonnes. This segment measures about 8.66 metres in length and approximately 7 metres in width and was lowered at a depth of 56 metres below ground level—equivalent to a 20-storey building, at Vikhroli, Maharashtra,” the NHSRCL said.

NHSRCL has received two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), with tunnelling operations set to begin after thorough testing and commissioning. To lower the TBMs, three shafts have been constructed:

  • Shaft 1: Retrieval shaft at BKC
  • Shaft 2 in Vikhroli
  • Shaft 3 in Sawli (near Ghansoli)

TBM 1 will start from Shaft 2 at Vikhroli and will move towards Shaft 1 of Mumbai Bullet Train station at BKC while TBM 2 will start from Shaft 3 at Sawli and move towards Vikhroli.

Story continues below this ad

“A dedicated casting yard covering an area of 11.17 Ha for casting tunnel lining for the 16 km TBM portion is already operational in Mahape, Thane district. 77,000 segments will be cast to form 7,700 rings. Special ring segments are being cast for the tunnel lining, each ring comprising nine curved segments and one key segment, with each segment being 2 meters wide and 0.5 meters (500 mm) thick,” it added.

 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Technical Specifications
2
TBMs Received
95.32 m
Length of Each TBM
TBM Specifications
Weight of TBM 1: 3080 tons
Weight of TBM 2: 3184 tons
Cutter head diameter: 13.6 m
TBM type: Mix Shield / Slurry based
Main Components
Cutter wheel, Main bearing, Jaw crusher
Erector, Main shield, Tail Shield
Gantry 1-4 with specialized functions
Gantry Systems
Gantry 1
Transformers, Operator cabin, grouting pump, STS
Gantry 2
Segment lifter, grout tank, hose wheel
Gantry 3
STS Pipe wagon, Cable box
Gantry 4
Ventilation duct
Performance & Timeline
Speed: Max 4 RPM (revolutions per minute)
Max excavation rate: 49mm/min
TBM initial drive: July 2026
Main drive: October 2026
Source: NHSRCL
Express InfoGenIE
 

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments