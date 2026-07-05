Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: India’s largest rail tunnel boring machine begins work

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project reached another major milestone on Sunday as India’s largest rail tunnel boring machine (TBM) began excavating the underground tunnel beneath Mumbai, a key section of India’s first high-speed rail corridor. The TBM launched from Vikhroli will excavate a 6-km-long single-tube tunnel designed to accommodate both the up and down tracks of the bullet train.

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the tunnel boring machine will pass beneath dense urban areas during its journey, including multi-storeyed buildings, roads, the Mithi River and other critical infrastructure.

India’s largest rail Tunnel Boring Machine starts excavation from Vikhroli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL) India’s largest rail Tunnel Boring Machine starts excavation from Vikhroli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project underground tunnel

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project includes a 21-km underground tunnel section. Of this, a 16-km stretch between Sawli (Ghansoli) and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai will be excavated using tunnel boring machines (TBMs), while the remaining 5-km section has already been completed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).