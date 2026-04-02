Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How tunnel construction is progressing on MAHSR corridor

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) is working in full swing for the completion of India’s first bullet train corridor. The 508-km-long high speed rail corridor stretches from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor includes a 21-km-long tunnel. According to NHSRCL, 5 km of the total 21 km tunnel has been fully excavated, with construction being carried out using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).
“With excavation complete, work has now advanced to the next stages of tunnel construction,” the NHSRCL said. Inside the tunnel, the drainage system is being constructed using a Drainage Casting Gantry – ensuring that all seepage water is safely collected and chanelled away through a dedicated drainage system for the tunnel.
It added that waterproofing gantries install specialized membranes, creating a protective barrier to seal the tunnel against water ingress. Apart from these, reinforcement bar cages are being prepared and installed along the tunnel profile, forming the steel framework that strengthens the final concrete lining.
Tunnelling work speeds up in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (Image: NHSRCL)
“The Lining Gantry follows, casting the final concrete lining that gives the tunnel its permanent structural strength and smooth finish.
Dedicated equipment rooms are also being developed to house the critical systems required for operations and maintenance. With each stage progressing steadily, the underground section of India’s first bullet train Project moves closer to completion,” the NHSRCL said.
Tunnelling work speeds up in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (Image: NHSRCL)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project progress
As of March 29, 2026, out of the total 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, 343 km of viaduct and 434 km of pier work have been completed. Apart from these, 17 river bridges, 5 PSC (pre-stressed concrete) bridges and 13 steel bridges have been constructed. A look at the latest update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project:
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More than 5.6 lakh noise barriers installed along 280 km of stretch
360 track km (180 route km) of RC track bed construction completed
More than 6900 OHE masts installed covering approx. 159 route km of the mainline viaduct
Out of the seven (07) mountain tunnels in Palghar district, Maharashtra, breakthrough achieved for two (02) mountain tunnels
5 km of NATM tunnel out of 21 km of tunnel between BKC and Shilphata (in Maharashtra) is excavated
Construction of rolling stock depots at Surat and Ahmedabad are in progress
Superstructure work on all stations in Gujarat is at advanced stage
Work has started on all three elevated stations and slab casting work at Mumbai underground station in Maharashtra is in progress.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More