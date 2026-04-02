Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How tunnel construction is progressing on MAHSR corridor

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) is working in full swing for the completion of India’s first bullet train corridor. The 508-km-long high speed rail corridor stretches from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel update

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor includes a 21-km-long tunnel. According to NHSRCL, 5 km of the total 21 km tunnel has been fully excavated, with construction being carried out using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).

“With excavation complete, work has now advanced to the next stages of tunnel construction,” the NHSRCL said. Inside the tunnel, the drainage system is being constructed using a Drainage Casting Gantry – ensuring that all seepage water is safely collected and chanelled away through a dedicated drainage system for the tunnel.