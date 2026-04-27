Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How NHSRCL is constructing the Sabarmati River bridge

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train latest news: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is progressing on the construction of the Sabarmati River bridge as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This 480-metre-long bridge is being built alongside the Western Railway’s Ahmedabad-Delhi main line.

The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Sabarmati River Bridge on MAHSR corridor

According to NHSRCL, the construction of a 36-meter-tall bridge equivalent to a 12-storey building (approx. 118 feet) over the Sabarmati River in Amdavad. It is strategically located between the Sabarmati and Ahmedabad bullet train stations. The bridge lies approximately 1 km from Sabarmati bullet train station and about 4 km from Ahmedabad bullet train station.