Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How NHSRCL is constructing the Sabarmati River bridge

According to NHSRCL, the construction of a 36-meter-tall bridge equivalent to a 12-storey building (approx. 118 feet) over the Sabarmati River in Amdavad. It is strategically located between the Sabarmati and Ahmedabad bullet train stations. The bridge lies approximately 1 km from Sabarmati bullet train station and about 4 km from Ahmedabad bullet train station.
Construction of Sabarmati River Bridge on MAHSR corridor (Image: NHSRCL)
Sharing the latest update on the Sabarmati River bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, NHSRCL said that all eight circular piers, with diameters ranging from 6 to 6.5 metres, have been completed. Of these, four are located within the riverbed, two are on the riverbanks (one on each side) and two are positioned outside the riverbanks.
“The pier heights vary from 31 to 34 meters. It has been designed with strategic placement of piers to minimize obstruction in the river waterway,” it said.
Construction of Sabarmati River Bridge on MAHSR corridor (Image: NHSRCL)
About Sabarmati River bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor
The Sabarmati River comprises 5 spans of 76 meters and 2 spans of 50 meters with each span being constructed using 23 segments being cast in-situ (construction at site). It is being constructed by using Balanced Cantilever Method (a specialized construction technique ideal for long span bridges over deep waters and rivers).
According to NHSRCL, the concept of Balanced Cantilever Method is to construct a bridge without installing scaffolding systems under the bridge and complete the superstructure of the bridge by sequentially joining the segments to form a span by post-tensioning and balancing the left and right from each pier using special erection equipment. “This creates a continuous and stable bridge deck,” it said.
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Construction of Sabarmati River Bridge on MAHSR corridor (Image: NHSRCL)
The NHSRCL further said that bridge construction work has achieved a remarkable progress with all foundation and substructure works now complete. It added that three spans of 76 meters are completed while the superstructure activities, including pier head construction and segment casting, are underway.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More