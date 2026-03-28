Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Here’s why B28 trainset is crucial for 2027 launch
Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail: In October 2024, the Integral Coach Factory awarded a contract to BEML for the design, manufacturing and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising eight cars.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: The Ministry of Railways has planned to introduce the B28 trainset to commence operations on India’s first bullet train corridor. The 508-km-long high-speed rail line will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The national transporter has targeted to operationalise the 97-km-long section from Surat to Vapi in Gujarat by August 2027.
About B28 bullet train
The B28 train is the Bharat made Bullet trainset. The manufacturing of B28 bullet trainset is currently underway at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex. The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.
Each trainset will comprise 8 cars. The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, onetime cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities.
As per the contract, the high-speed trainset will feature a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration coach. The Bharat made Bullet trainset will also offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems.
In a report published by the Standing Committee on Railways, (Demands for Grants 2026-27), the Ministry of Railways said that a decision has been taken to start the operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet Trainset). It added that steps has been taken to expedite the finalisation of the remaining contract packages and associated works to ensure timely completion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project.
Why B28 bullet trainset is crucial for 2027 launch on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor?
According to Railways, bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive project. “The project involves technology transfer and procurement/supply from Japan and other countries. The development of E10 series of Shinkansen is underway in Japan.
However, a decision has been taken to start the operation using B28. Efforts are underway to start operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet, 280 kmph) for Surat to Vapi (97km) in Aug 2027,” it said.
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In its report, the Standing Committee on Railways praised the Ministry’s decision to commence operations using the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset).
“The Committee further note that the development of E10 series of Shinkansen is underway. Further the Committee appreciate the decision to start the operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet Trainset) and efforts are underway to start operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet, 280 kmph) for Surat to Vapi (97 km) in August, 2027,” it added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More