Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Here’s why B28 trainset is crucial for 2027 launch

According to Railways, bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive project. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: The Ministry of Railways has planned to introduce the B28 trainset to commence operations on India’s first bullet train corridor. The 508-km-long high-speed rail line will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The national transporter has targeted to operationalise the 97-km-long section from Surat to Vapi in Gujarat by August 2027.

About B28 bullet train

The B28 train is the Bharat made Bullet trainset. The manufacturing of B28 bullet trainset is currently underway at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex. The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.

Each trainset will comprise 8 cars. The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, onetime cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities.