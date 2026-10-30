Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How will India’s first high-speed train get uninterrupted electricity to run?

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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The construction of India’s first bullet train project on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is progressing not just with tracks, tunnels, and stations but also with a dedicated power supply network to keep the high-speed trains running. To ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity along the 508-km corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is developing 14 traction substations across Maharashtra and Gujarat.
According to the NHSRCL, the first of these substations is nearing completion at Bilimora in Gujarat’s Navsari district, marking a major achievement in developing the power infrastructure required for the country’s first high-speed rail corridor.
Traction substations (TSS) are a crucial part of the bullet train’s power supply system. These facilities receive electricity from the main grid, transform it to the required voltage levels, and transmit it to the Overhead Equipment (OHE) installed along the railway corridor.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will use an advanced 2 × 25 kV traction power supply system. Under this arrangement, electricity will be supplied through the overhead equipment to power the trains during operations.
To ensure reliable power distribution, the traction substations will be connected to designated electricity grid substations. Bilimora TSS will receive electricity from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited’s (GETCO) 220 kV Ambetha Grid Substation.
“The first traction substation is nearing completion at Bilimora in Navsari district, Gujarat. Spread over approximately 18,000 square metres, the power transmission infrastructure is taking shape, with equipment installation, testing and commissioning activities progressing at the substation,” the NHSRCL said.
The entire traction power supply network will also be monitored in real time through a centralised control centre, enabling continuous monitoring of the electricity supply infrastructure.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have 14 traction substations at selected locations across the two states.
Maharashtra (5 locations):
Gujarat (9 locations):
The first traction substation at Bilimora is spread across approximately 18,000 square metres. Installation work in the Control Panel, Changeover Switch, Transformer and Circuit Breaker buildings has been completed. The installation of all gantry towers and beams has also been completed. “…with equipment installation, testing and commissioning activities progressing at the substation,” the NHSRCL said in a statement.