Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How will India’s first high-speed train get uninterrupted electricity to run?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The construction of India’s first bullet train project on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is progressing not just with tracks, tunnels, and stations but also with a dedicated power supply network to keep the high-speed trains running. To ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity along the 508-km corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is developing 14 traction substations across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the NHSRCL, the first of these substations is nearing completion at Bilimora in Gujarat’s Navsari district, marking a major achievement in developing the power infrastructure required for the country’s first high-speed rail corridor.