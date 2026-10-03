Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: NHSRCL completes 12-storey-tall Sabarmati River Bridge

A 480-metre-long bridge now spans the Sabarmati River as part of the Bullet Train project. (Image: NHSRCL)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has completed the 480-metre-long bridge over the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The bridge stands around 36 metres high, which is equal to the height of a 12-storey building. It is one of the major structures of the bullet train corridor in Ahmedabad.

The bridge is located between the Sabarmati and Ahmedabad bullet train stations, around 1 km from Sabarmati station and 4 km from Ahmedabad station.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The newly completed Sabarmati River bridge stands around 36 metres above the ground. (Image: NHSRCL) The newly completed Sabarmati River bridge stands around 36 metres above the ground. (Image: NHSRCL)

Sabarmati bullet train bridge stands 36 metres high

The Sabarmati bullet train bridge has been designed to cross the Sabarmati River while also maintaining the required clearance from existing infrastructure in the area.