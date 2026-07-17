Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to start with Indian trains, Japan to provide E10 series in 2030: MEA

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will initially operate with Indian high-speed trains, while Japan will introduce its next-generation E10 Shinkansen in 2030. (Image: MEA/Image generated using AI)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India’s first bullet train project will initially operate with an indigenously developed high-speed train. It said construction of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is progressing well, with the first section expected to open in 2027.

The MEA also said discussions between India and Japan on the project are progressing well. Japan will provide its next-generation E10 series Shinkansen trains in the early 2030s, as the train is still under development.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL) Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)

Addressing media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “India-Japan discussions on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train are progressing well.