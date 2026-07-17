Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to start with Indian trains, Japan to provide E10 series in 2030: MEA

3 min readJul 17, 2026 07:45 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India’s first bullet train project will initially operate with an indigenously developed high-speed train. It said construction of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is progressing well, with the first section expected to open in 2027.
The MEA also said discussions between India and Japan on the project are progressing well. Japan will provide its next-generation E10 series Shinkansen trains in the early 2030s, as the train is still under development.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)
Addressing media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “India-Japan discussions on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train are progressing well.
Japan will provide E10 series train in early 2030s. The train is still under development. Meanwhile construction work has rapidly progressed. First section will be opened in 2027. Therefore, both sides agreed to start the operations with Indian high speed train.”
He further said that the signalling equipment has been ordered accordingly and is in line with international specifications. “The project execution is in line with the common goal of starting the high-speed train project at the earliest,” the MEA spokesperson said.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)
B28 bullet train to be ready by March 2027
The national transporter has set a target to manufacture the country’s first bullet train, ‘B28’, by March 2027. This high-speed train is being developed by BEML at its Aditya plant in Bengaluru. Once the prototype of the B28 (Bharat) high-speed trainset is completed, it will undergo extensive testing and trials before being cleared for commercial operations on the MAHSR corridor.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)
According to the Railways, the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph.
Story continues below this ad
The high-speed trainset will feature a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration coach. The Bharat made Bullet trainset will also offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)