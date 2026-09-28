Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: First steel bridge launched in Maharashtra

The first steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been launched in Maharashtra. The 100-metre-long bridge weighs 1,405 tonnes and was fabricated in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 01:48 PM IST
For the first time, steel bridge launched in Maharashtra for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)For the first time, steel bridge launched in Maharashtra for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL/Enhanced using AI)
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train latest update: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched first steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Maharashtra. The 100-metre-long steel bridge, weighing around 1,405 tonnes, was launched over NH-3 (Nashik Highway) at Dive-Anjur village in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

First steel bridge in Maharashtra

The newly launched structure is the first steel bridge completed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project in Maharashtra. A total of 28 steel bridges are planned along the bullet train corridor. Of these, 16 steel bridges have been completed.

The steel bridges are being used at locations where the railway needs to cross highways, expressways, major rivers and railway lines, particularly where longer spans are required.

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First steel bridge in Maharashtra for bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL) First steel bridge in Maharashtra for bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)

Steel bridge fabricated in Tamil Nadu

One of the key features of the project is that the bridge was fabricated at a workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, around 1,300 km away from its final installation site in Maharashtra.

According to NHSRCL, the completed components were transported by trailers to Maharashtra and then assembled at the site. The fabrication work included precision cutting, drilling, welding and painting according to the approved designs and specifications.

Each batch of steel used in production underwent Ultrasonic Testing (UT). The welders and supervisors involved in the work were also certified by international welding experts.

Also Read | How will Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train change tracks at high speed? NHSRCL explains

Key details of the steel bridge

  • Length: 100 metres
  • Weight of main bridge: 1,405 tonnes
  • Height: 14 metres
  • Width: 14 metres
  • Location: Dive-Anjur, Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra
  • Highway crossed: NH-3 (Nashik Highway)
  • Fabrication location: Trichy, Tamil Nadu
  • Steel bridges planned: 28
  • Steel bridges completed: 16
First steel bridge in Maharashtra for bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL) First steel bridge in Maharashtra for bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)

How was the steel bridge launched?

At the site, the 100-metre-long bridge was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of around 17.5 metres above the ground. The assembly used 22 skid arrangements and 54,076 Tor-Shear Type High Strength Bolts (TTHSB).

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A C5 protective painting system and elastomeric bearings were also provided to improve the bridge’s durability and help control vibrations. Once the structure was ready, it was moved into its final position using an automatic mechanism.

The system included two hollow jacks, each with a capacity of 150 tonnes, along with pre-tensioned Macalloy Bars.

Work carried out during night traffic blocks

Since the bridge crosses the Nashik Highway, the launching operation was planned during night traffic blocks. This helped minimise disruption to highway commuters while the heavy steel structure was moved into position.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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