Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: First steel bridge launched in Maharashtra

For the first time, steel bridge launched in Maharashtra for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL/Enhanced using AI)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train latest update: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched first steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Maharashtra. The 100-metre-long steel bridge, weighing around 1,405 tonnes, was launched over NH-3 (Nashik Highway) at Dive-Anjur village in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

First steel bridge in Maharashtra

The newly launched structure is the first steel bridge completed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project in Maharashtra. A total of 28 steel bridges are planned along the bullet train corridor. Of these, 16 steel bridges have been completed.

The steel bridges are being used at locations where the railway needs to cross highways, expressways, major rivers and railway lines, particularly where longer spans are required.