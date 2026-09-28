Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: First steel bridge launched in Maharashtra

3 min readUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train latest update: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has launched first steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Maharashtra. The 100-metre-long steel bridge, weighing around 1,405 tonnes, was launched over NH-3 (Nashik Highway) at Dive-Anjur village in Bhiwandi, Thane district.
First steel bridge in Maharashtra
The newly launched structure is the first steel bridge completed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project in Maharashtra. A total of 28 steel bridges are planned along the bullet train corridor. Of these, 16 steel bridges have been completed.
The steel bridges are being used at locations where the railway needs to cross highways, expressways, major rivers and railway lines, particularly where longer spans are required.
First steel bridge in Maharashtra for bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)
Steel bridge fabricated in Tamil Nadu
One of the key features of the project is that the bridge was fabricated at a workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, around 1,300 km away from its final installation site in Maharashtra.
According to NHSRCL, the completed components were transported by trailers to Maharashtra and then assembled at the site. The fabrication work included precision cutting, drilling, welding and painting according to the approved designs and specifications.
Each batch of steel used in production underwent Ultrasonic Testing (UT). The welders and supervisors involved in the work were also certified by international welding experts.
Key details of the steel bridge
First steel bridge in Maharashtra for bullet train project (Image: NHSRCL)
- Length: 100 metres
- Weight of main bridge: 1,405 tonnes
- Height: 14 metres
- Width: 14 metres
- Location: Dive-Anjur, Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra
- Highway crossed: NH-3 (Nashik Highway)
- Fabrication location: Trichy, Tamil Nadu
- Steel bridges planned: 28
- Steel bridges completed: 16
How was the steel bridge launched?
At the site, the 100-metre-long bridge was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of around 17.5 metres above the ground. The assembly used 22 skid arrangements and 54,076 Tor-Shear Type High Strength Bolts (TTHSB).
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A C5 protective painting system and elastomeric bearings were also provided to improve the bridge’s durability and help control vibrations. Once the structure was ready, it was moved into its final position using an automatic mechanism.
The system included two hollow jacks, each with a capacity of 150 tonnes, along with pre-tensioned Macalloy Bars.
Work carried out during night traffic blocks
Since the bridge crosses the Nashik Highway, the launching operation was planned during night traffic blocks. This helped minimise disruption to highway commuters while the heavy steel structure was moved into position.