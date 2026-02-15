Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fares proposed to be competitive with existing Rail, Air travel: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train ticket price: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that ticket prices for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is proposed to be competitive with existing rail and air travel options. “Ticket pricing is proposed to be competitive with respect to existing rail/air travel options,” he said in a written statement in Lok Sabha on February 11, 2026.

The Union Minister was responding to questions raised in the Lok Sabha by MPs P C Mohan, Mala Roy and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, where they sought details on the progress of the bullet train project, its completion timeline, expected passenger capacity, ticket pricing strategy, and the project’s projected financial viability once it becomes operational, among other aspects.