Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fares proposed to be competitive with existing Rail, Air travel: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train ticket price:Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that ticket prices for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is proposed to be competitive with existing rail and air travel options. “Ticket pricing is proposed to be competitive with respect to existing rail/air travel options,” he said in a written statement in Lok Sabha on February 11, 2026.
The Union Minister was responding to questions raised in the Lok Sabha by MPs P C Mohan, Mala Roy and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, where they sought details on the progress of the bullet train project, its completion timeline, expected passenger capacity, ticket pricing strategy, and the project’s projected financial viability once it becomes operational, among other aspects.
Vaishnaw further said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor has been designed for high-frequency operations with substantial passenger-carrying capacity. He added that the viability of the project has been assessed on a long-term basis, taking into account projected passenger demand, economic benefits, time savings and regional development.
“Bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive Project. Considering the highest level of safety and associated maintenance protocols, Bullet train project has been designed with the support of Japanese railway. It is customized for Indian requirements and climatic conditions.
Timelines for the completion of the project can be reasonably ascertained after the completion of all associated works of Civil Structures, Track, Electrical, Signalling, Telecommunication and supply of Trainsets,” he said.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Route, Stations list
At present, the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is under execution with technical and financial assistance from Government of Japan. The Project is passing through the States of
Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Construction Progress
Gujarat
Item
Progress
Foundation
352 kms.
Piers
352 kms.
Girder Casting
342 kms.
Girder Launching
331 kms.
Track Bed Construction
152 kms.
OHE Masts Erection
121 kms.
Maharashtra
Item
Progress
Foundation
74 kms.
Piers
65 kms.
Girder Casting
9 kms.
Girder Launching
3 kms.
The Union Minister also added that about 1,000 Indian Engineers and Skilled workers have been trained for Japanese methodology and presently, track works are being executed under their supervision. “A Special Track training facility has been created at Surat for training and regular refresher courses,” he added.
